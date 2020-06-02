Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) will report $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Banco Bradesco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Banco Bradesco posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Banco Bradesco.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

BBD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Banco Bradesco from $9.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $3.94. 1,172,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,215,910. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99. Banco Bradesco has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $9.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.0033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 4.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,319,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,206,000 after buying an additional 13,895,469 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,370,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,244,000 after purchasing an additional 430,868 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 13.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,278,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555,396 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,422,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,333 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,301,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883,997 shares during the period. 2.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Bradesco (BBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.