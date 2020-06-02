Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Receives $82.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BOH. TheStreet downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Compass Point raised Bank of Hawaii from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

In related news, Director John C. Erickson purchased 350 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.79 per share, with a total value of $25,826.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,236.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara J. Tanabe purchased 1,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.97 per share, for a total transaction of $58,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,468.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,750 shares of company stock worth $165,217 in the last ninety days. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth $42,724,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 33.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 788,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,581,000 after purchasing an additional 196,932 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 122.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 356,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,670,000 after purchasing an additional 196,079 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 11.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 973,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,791,000 after purchasing an additional 103,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter worth $4,756,000. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BOH traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.35. 246,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,859. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Bank of Hawaii has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $95.68.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $172.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.40 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.