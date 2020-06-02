Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Gap Up to $29.35

Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.39, but opened at $29.35. Baozun shares last traded at $32.56, with a volume of 241,867 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BZUN shares. Bank of America cut Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub cut Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.92.

Get Baozun alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84 and a beta of 2.09.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baozun Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZUN. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 96.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun in the first quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 550.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

About Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.