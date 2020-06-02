Baudax Bio (BXRX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Baudax Bio (NASDAQ: BXRX) recently:

5/29/2020 – Baudax Bio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Baudax Bio Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It is focused on advancing non-opioid analgesics and other products for the hospital and other acute care settings. The Company's lead product candidate is a proprietary intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid, long-acting preferential COX-2 inhibitor. Baudax Bio Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. "

5/27/2020 – Baudax Bio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

5/15/2020 – Baudax Bio is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2020 – Baudax Bio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/11/2020 – Baudax Bio had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $16.00 to $14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2020 – Baudax Bio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Baudax Bio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/15/2020 – Baudax Bio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock.

Baudax Bio stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.10. The stock had a trading volume of 510,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,401. The company has a market cap of $74.67 million and a PE ratio of -1.18. Baudax Bio has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $10.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.32.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($4.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($3.12). Equities research analysts anticipate that Baudax Bio will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. Its lead product candidate is intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate to severe pain; and is in the Phase IIIb clinical trials in colorectal surgery and orthopedic surgery patients to assess opioid consumption, pain intensity, and length of hospital stay with associated pharmacoeconomic parameters.

