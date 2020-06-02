Bayer AG (FRA:BAYN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bayer AG (FRA:BAYN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €80.71 ($93.84).

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAYN. Independent Research set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th.

Get Bayer alerts:

FRA BAYN traded up €3.22 ($3.74) on Tuesday, hitting €63.94 ($74.35). 4,277,764 shares of the company were exchanged. Bayer has a 1-year low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 1-year high of €123.82 ($143.98). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €59.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of €65.60.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.