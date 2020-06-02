Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Trading Up 20.5%

Baytex Energy Corp (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE)’s stock price was up 20.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.53, approximately 10,366,911 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 6,507,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$0.30 price target on Baytex Energy and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$0.80 to C$0.60 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$0.50 price objective on shares of Baytex Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, CSFB cut shares of Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.35.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.13. The stock has a market cap of $252.23 million and a P/E ratio of -0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.46.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$336.61 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baytex Energy Corp will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Company Profile (TSE:BTE)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

