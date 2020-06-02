Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Billion

Brokerages expect Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to report $1.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.54 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.71 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply reported sales of $1.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full year sales of $6.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.38 billion to $6.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $7.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Beacon Roofing Supply.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27). Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

BECN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $34.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Beacon Roofing Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,993. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $37.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.