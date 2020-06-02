Bear Creek Mining Corp. (CVE:BCM) Director Frank R. Tweddle Sells 7,200 Shares

Bear Creek Mining Corp. (CVE:BCM) Director Frank R. Tweddle sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.85, for a total transaction of C$20,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$237,738.45.

Frank R. Tweddle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 15th, Frank R. Tweddle sold 7,200 shares of Bear Creek Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.30, for a total transaction of C$16,560.00.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Frank R. Tweddle sold 7,200 shares of Bear Creek Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.15, for a total transaction of C$15,480.00.

On Monday, May 4th, Frank R. Tweddle sold 7,200 shares of Bear Creek Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total transaction of C$12,960.00.

On Monday, April 27th, Frank R. Tweddle sold 7,200 shares of Bear Creek Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.98, for a total transaction of C$14,256.00.

CVE:BCM traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$2.77. The company had a trading volume of 137,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,769. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Bear Creek Mining Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.75 and a 52 week high of C$2.97. The firm has a market cap of $312.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.20.

Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Bear Creek Mining Corp. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Bear Creek Mining Company Profile

Bear Creek Mining Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani silver-lead-zinc project, which consists of 12 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 5,700 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

