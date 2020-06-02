Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,482,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 131,753 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.28% of Becton Dickinson and worth $800,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 55,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 2,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BDX stock traded down $2.36 on Tuesday, reaching $242.49. 793,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,498,509. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $66.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $254.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.81.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.05%.

BDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

