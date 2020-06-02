Bela (BELA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $137.00

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. In the last week, Bela has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One Bela token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bela has a total market capitalization of $44,632.18 and approximately $137.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bela alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00479089 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00012512 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000043 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003344 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003185 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Bela Profile

Bela (BELA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 53,316,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,870,137 tokens. Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin . The official website for Bela is livebela.com

Bela Token Trading

Bela can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bela should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bela using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bela Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bela and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.