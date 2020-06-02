Bellus Health (NYSE:BLU) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Bellus Health (NYSE:BLU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.57% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BELLUS Health is a global health company focused on the development and commercialization of products to provide innovative health solutions to address critical unmet medical needs. “

Separately, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellus Health in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Shares of BLU traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,489. Bellus Health has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $11.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.75.

Bellus Health (NYSE:BLU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Bellus Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Bellus Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Bellus Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Bellus Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Bellus Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $727,000.

About Bellus Health

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for conditions with high unmet medical need. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, a small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor for chronic cough. The company also has economic interests in various partnered development stage programs, including KIACTA for the treatment of sarcoidosis; AMO-01 for treatment of Phelan McDermid syndrome; and ALZ-801 for APOE4 homozygous Alzheimer's disease.

