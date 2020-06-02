Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.00 Billion

Brokerages predict that Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) will post sales of $9.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Best Buy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.17 billion. Best Buy reported sales of $9.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full-year sales of $41.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.52 billion to $42.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $43.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $41.82 billion to $45.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.26. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 45.89%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Securities raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.52.

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded up $3.03 on Friday, reaching $80.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,777,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,524. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $91.99. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 603 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $34,304.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,593.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,179 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $80,136.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,296.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 379,750 shares of company stock valued at $28,152,140. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 869 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 4,495 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

