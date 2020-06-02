Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $155.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.65% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Beyond Meat Inc. is a food company. It manufactures, markets and sells plant-based meat products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love and The Cookout Classic brand names. Beyond Meat Inc. is based in El Segundo, California. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cfra downgraded Beyond Meat to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Beyond Meat from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $100.00 price objective on Beyond Meat and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Beyond Meat from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Beyond Meat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.33.

NASDAQ BYND traded down $3.50 on Tuesday, hitting $135.19. 6,725,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,755,397. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -844.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.16. Beyond Meat has a 52-week low of $48.18 and a 52-week high of $239.71.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.10 million. Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. Beyond Meat’s quarterly revenue was up 141.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beyond Meat news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cari Soto sold 7,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total value of $665,052.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,339 shares in the company, valued at $960,640.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,527 shares of company stock worth $32,032,894 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KPCB XIV Associates LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,501,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,263,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,162,000 after acquiring an additional 11,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 509,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,948,000 after acquiring an additional 21,925 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 30.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 443,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,527,000 after acquiring an additional 103,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,537,000. 27.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

