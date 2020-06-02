B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $473.80 Million

Equities analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) will post $473.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $453.60 million and the highest is $494.00 million. B&G Foods posted sales of $371.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow B&G Foods.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $449.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.04 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BGS. Piper Sandler raised shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

In related news, Director David L. Wenner acquired 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.86 per share, for a total transaction of $231,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 725,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,601,844.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,312,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,401,000 after acquiring an additional 485,835 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 166.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 755,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,546,000 after acquiring an additional 472,055 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,092,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in B&G Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,502,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,227,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,005,000 after acquiring an additional 305,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGS traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.03. 57,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434,626. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.25. B&G Foods has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $25.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.85%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

