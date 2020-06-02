BigUp (BIGUP) Price Down 89.1% Over Last Week

BigUp (CURRENCY:BIGUP) traded down 83.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One BigUp coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. BigUp has a market cap of $1,765.00 and $22.00 worth of BigUp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BigUp has traded 89.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006128 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000223 BTC.

BigUp Coin Profile

BigUp uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 12th, 2016. BigUp’s total supply is 2,137,572,489 coins. BigUp’s official website is bigup.club . BigUp’s official Twitter account is @BigUpKing

Buying and Selling BigUp

BigUp can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BigUp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BigUp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BigUp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

