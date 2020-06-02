Bill.com (BILL) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Bill.com (NYSE: BILL) in the last few weeks:

5/28/2020 – Bill.com was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

5/28/2020 – Bill.com was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bill.com is a provider of AI-enabled cloud-based software for back-office financial operations to small and midsize businesses. It operates primarily in Palo Alto, California and Houston, Texas. Bill.com is based in Palo Alto, United States. “

5/27/2020 – Bill.com was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bill.com is a provider of AI-enabled cloud-based software for back-office financial operations to small and midsize businesses. It operates primarily in Palo Alto, California and Houston, Texas. Bill.com is based in Palo Alto, United States. “

5/20/2020 – Bill.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

5/18/2020 – Bill.com had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $76.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/14/2020 – Bill.com is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Bill.com had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Bill.com had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $45.00 to $70.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/8/2020 – Bill.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Bill.com had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Bill.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Bill.com had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $50.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Bill.com was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bill.com is a provider of AI-enabled cloud-based software for back-office financial operations to small and midsize businesses. It operates primarily in Palo Alto, California and Houston, Texas. Bill.com is based in Palo Alto, United States. “

4/29/2020 – Bill.com was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bill.com is a provider of AI-enabled cloud-based software for back-office financial operations to small and midsize businesses. It operates primarily in Palo Alto, California and Houston, Texas. Bill.com is based in Palo Alto, United States. “

4/22/2020 – Bill.com is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Bill.com was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bill.com is a provider of AI-enabled cloud-based software for back-office financial operations to small and midsize businesses. It operates primarily in Palo Alto, California and Houston, Texas. Bill.com is based in Palo Alto, United States. “

4/16/2020 – Bill.com was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bill.com is a provider of AI-enabled cloud-based software for back-office financial operations to small and midsize businesses. It operates primarily in Palo Alto, California and Houston, Texas. Bill.com is based in Palo Alto, United States. “

4/13/2020 – Bill.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Bill.com was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bill.com is a provider of AI-enabled cloud-based software for back-office financial operations to small and midsize businesses. It operates primarily in Palo Alto, California and Houston, Texas. Bill.com is based in Palo Alto, United States. “

Shares of BILL traded down $2.53 on Tuesday, reaching $70.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,577. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.26. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.61 and a 12-month high of $97.84.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 17.73% and a negative return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $41.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.02 million. The company’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 150,560 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total transaction of $9,527,436.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,747,645.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 8,981 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $584,393.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,124,541 shares of company stock worth $197,767,780 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 84.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Bill.com by 100.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

