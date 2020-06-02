Binance Coin Price Tops $17.25 on Exchanges (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Over the last week, Binance Coin has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. One Binance Coin coin can currently be bought for $17.25 or 0.00180663 BTC on popular exchanges. Binance Coin has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and $319.80 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010446 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.71 or 0.02059755 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00046597 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000171 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029251 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00126987 BTC.

Binance Coin Coin Profile

Binance Coin launched on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 179,883,949 coins and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 coins. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com

Binance Coin Coin Trading

Binance Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

