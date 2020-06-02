BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) will announce $3.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.82 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $29.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.00 million to $40.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $53.62 million, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $67.72 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4,223.68% and a negative net margin of 241.66%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BCRX. BidaskClub lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.08.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,395,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,406 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,382,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,746,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,492,000 after purchasing an additional 253,109 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,488,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after buying an additional 2,450,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 475,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.71. 253,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,793,330. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $6.29. The company has a market capitalization of $693.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 2.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

