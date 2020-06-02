Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Sets New 52-Week High at $68.59

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $68.59 and last traded at $67.38, with a volume of 43309 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.32.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BHVN. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wedbush raised their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.91.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.41.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.46) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.41) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd will post -9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Childs sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $4,687,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,682,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,821,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 105.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,003,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082,031 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 12.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,271,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,318,000 after purchasing an additional 352,828 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 102.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,118,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,708 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 33.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,197,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,793,000 after purchasing an additional 551,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,241,000 after purchasing an additional 64,533 shares during the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

