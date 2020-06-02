BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioNTech SE is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. BioNTech SE is based in Mainz, Germany. “

Get BioNTech alerts:

BNTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. HC Wainwright raised BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on BioNTech from $22.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BioNTech from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. BioNTech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.63.

BioNTech stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.38. 688,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,564. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion and a PE ratio of -55.14. BioNTech has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $105.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter valued at $193,000. Institutional investors own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

See Also: Arbitrage

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioNTech (BNTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.