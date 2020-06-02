Bitball Treasure Market Capitalization Achieves $97.06 Million (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Bitball Treasure token can currently be purchased for approximately $215.68 or 0.02266359 BTC on exchanges. Bitball Treasure has a market capitalization of $97.06 million and $878.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

inSure (SURE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00009733 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010363 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010502 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (CRYPTO:BTRS) is a token. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000 tokens. The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20

Bitball Treasure can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

