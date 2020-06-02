Bitcoin Cash Price Reaches $247.50 on Exchanges (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 9% against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion and $4.83 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $247.50 or 0.02603655 BTC on popular exchanges including GOPAX, Allcoin, BTC Markets and C2CX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,505.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.37 or 0.00656099 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004639 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00011133 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000654 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 70.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,424,262 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Huobi, COSS, Zebpay, BitBay, HBUS, RightBTC, Cryptomate, CEX.IO, Koinex, ChaoEX, Instant Bitex, Bitso, IDCM, B2BX, Coinsuper, QBTC, MBAex, Coinsquare, Upbit, Negocie Coins, Crex24, Exrates, Coinrail, Bittrex, BigONE, Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange, DSX, Cryptopia, Livecoin, Altcoin Trader, Poloniex, Coinbase Pro, Liqui, Bitbns, Gatecoin, BitForex, Trade By Trade, ZB.COM, Coinone, Iquant, CoinFalcon, Coinbe, Gate.io, Bitfinex, Binance, Allcoin, Ovis, Kuna, BiteBTC, Cryptohub, YoBit, Independent Reserve, DragonEX, Exmo, WEX, CoinBene, BTCC, Graviex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Sistemkoin, Coindeal, Indodax, CryptoBridge, ABCC, Korbit, BTC Markets, OKCoin International, Bisq, CoinEgg, Coinhub, OKEx, Coinroom, Fatbtc, bitFlyer, GOPAX, Cobinhood, BX Thailand, Bitsane, BitMarket, Bleutrade, Braziliex, FCoin, Liquid, HitBTC, EXX, C2CX, OTCBTC, CoinEx, Tidex, BtcTrade.im, Bittylicious, Bitbank, Koineks, Coinnest, QuadrigaCX, Trade Satoshi, WazirX, Bibox, Mercado Bitcoin, Bit2C, Bitinka, SouthXchange, UEX, Kraken, ACX, Bit-Z, Buda, Waves Decentralized Exchange, xBTCe, CoinTiger, Bitstamp, Kucoin, cfinex, Bithumb, Coinfloor, Koinim, TOPBTC, CPDAX, BTC Trade UA, Vebitcoin and Zaif. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.

