Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $16.48 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 2nd. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00006081 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Coinnest, CoinBene and Crex24. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $107.81 million and approximately $16.48 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003555 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000463 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001633 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00041974 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Kucoin, Gate.io, Binance, Exrates, Crex24, BtcTrade.im, HitBTC, OKEx, YoBit, Huobi, Indodax, BigONE, Bithumb and Coinnest. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

