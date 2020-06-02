Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Reaches $9.22 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $161.46 million and $42.77 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for $9.22 or 0.00096763 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitinka, Graviex, Instant Bitex and Exmo. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.54 or 0.00540959 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00064285 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000890 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001172 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

Bitcoin Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Vebitcoin, SouthXchange, Zebpay, Koineks, C2CX, BitMarket, Exrates, Bitlish, Bitinka, Sistemkoin, YoBit, Ovis, Kucoin, Upbit, Gate.io, Bit-Z, Trade Satoshi, Indodax, Coinnest, Crex24, Exmo, Braziliex, Binance, Bleutrade, Bitfinex, Bitsane, Bittrex, Huobi, Negocie Coins, QuadrigaCX, DSX, TDAX, OKEx, Graviex, HitBTC, BitFlip, Bithumb, Altcoin Trader, Coinone, BitBay, Korbit and CEX.IO. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

