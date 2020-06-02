Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.00

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Bitcoin Planet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Novaexchange. During the last week, Bitcoin Planet has traded down 88.1% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Planet has a total market capitalization of $583.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Planet alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.47 or 0.00823100 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00028939 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00022281 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00175136 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00189255 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006098 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001289 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Planet Profile

Bitcoin Planet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official website is bitcoin-planet.net . Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Planet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Planet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Planet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Planet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.