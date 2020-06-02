Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.56.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 480.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter. 25.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BSM traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.46. The stock had a trading volume of 345,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,508. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 14.80 and a quick ratio of 14.80. Black Stone Minerals has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $16.64.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $183.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.42 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 42.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. Equities analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

