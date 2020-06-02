BlackRock (BLK) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) in the last few weeks:
- 6/2/2020 – BlackRock had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $530.00 to $605.00.
- 5/28/2020 – BlackRock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $552.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/15/2020 – BlackRock had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $487.00 to $488.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/14/2020 – BlackRock had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $526.00 to $524.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/14/2020 – BlackRock had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $495.00 to $530.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2020 – BlackRock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.
- 4/17/2020 – BlackRock had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $482.00 to $526.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/17/2020 – BlackRock had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $515.00 to $560.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/17/2020 – BlackRock had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $490.00 to $495.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/17/2020 – BlackRock had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $495.00 to $515.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/17/2020 – BlackRock had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $534.00 to $552.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/17/2020 – BlackRock had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $386.00 to $441.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 4/17/2020 – BlackRock had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $535.00 to $570.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/16/2020 – BlackRock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.
- 4/9/2020 – BlackRock had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $462.00 to $478.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/8/2020 – BlackRock had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $582.00 to $515.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/7/2020 – BlackRock had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $587.00 to $487.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of BLK traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $541.61. 46,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,482,941. The company has a market cap of $83.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $576.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $493.43 and its 200-day moving average is $491.64.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.93 EPS for the current year.
In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.04, for a total value of $1,052,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.16, for a total transaction of $1,333,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,345 shares of company stock worth $48,738,038 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $678,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in BlackRock by 56.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,297,000 after acquiring an additional 15,764 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in BlackRock by 95.8% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 14,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 146,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in BlackRock by 7.5% during the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 1,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
