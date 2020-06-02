BlackRock (BLK) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) in the last few weeks:

6/2/2020 – BlackRock had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $530.00 to $605.00.

5/28/2020 – BlackRock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $552.00 price target on the stock.

5/15/2020 – BlackRock had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $487.00 to $488.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/14/2020 – BlackRock had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $526.00 to $524.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/14/2020 – BlackRock had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $495.00 to $530.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/13/2020 – BlackRock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

4/17/2020 – BlackRock had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $482.00 to $526.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/17/2020 – BlackRock had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $515.00 to $560.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/17/2020 – BlackRock had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $490.00 to $495.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/17/2020 – BlackRock had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $495.00 to $515.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/17/2020 – BlackRock had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $534.00 to $552.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/17/2020 – BlackRock had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $386.00 to $441.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/17/2020 – BlackRock had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $535.00 to $570.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – BlackRock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

4/9/2020 – BlackRock had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $462.00 to $478.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – BlackRock had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $582.00 to $515.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – BlackRock had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $587.00 to $487.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of BLK traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $541.61. 46,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,482,941. The company has a market cap of $83.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $576.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $493.43 and its 200-day moving average is $491.64.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.04, for a total value of $1,052,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.16, for a total transaction of $1,333,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,345 shares of company stock worth $48,738,038 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $678,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in BlackRock by 56.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,297,000 after acquiring an additional 15,764 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in BlackRock by 95.8% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 14,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 146,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in BlackRock by 7.5% during the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 1,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

