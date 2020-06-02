Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Holdings Lifted by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,982,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,907 shares during the period. Blackstone Group comprises approximately 8.1% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Blackstone Group worth $135,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 56.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc acquired 333,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.02 per share, for a total transaction of $8,689,769.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $2,655,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,613,191.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,665,085 shares of company stock valued at $41,383,583. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.88. The company had a trading volume of 143,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,222,332. Blackstone Group LP has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $64.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a PE ratio of 79.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BX. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $53.50 to $57.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet downgraded Blackstone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.35.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

