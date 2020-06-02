Blocktix (TIX) Hits Market Cap of $111,290.52

Blocktix (CURRENCY:TIX) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 2nd. In the last seven days, Blocktix has traded up 23.3% against the US dollar. One Blocktix token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blocktix has a total market cap of $111,290.52 and approximately $180.00 worth of Blocktix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00042653 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.41 or 0.04475908 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00054939 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00030667 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002691 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Tratin (TRAT) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Blocktix Profile

Blocktix is a token. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Blocktix’s total supply is 62,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Blocktix’s official Twitter account is @blocktix and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blocktix is blocktix.io . The Reddit community for Blocktix is /r/blocktix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Blocktix

Blocktix can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocktix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocktix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocktix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

