Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Up 6.8%

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $70.80 and last traded at $70.72, 604,246 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 27% from the average session volume of 827,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.24.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BPMC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $103.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.62.

The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.80.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 515.98% and a negative return on equity of 65.81%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was up 749.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.98) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $1,042,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,368,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marion Dorsch sold 1,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $63,722.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at $853,749.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,214 shares of company stock worth $2,399,123. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,379,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $591,147,000 after acquiring an additional 23,267 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,690,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $274,277,000 after acquiring an additional 432,949 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,968,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,660,000 after acquiring an additional 549,334 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,959,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,612,000 after acquiring an additional 87,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 22.5% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,600,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,595,000 after acquiring an additional 293,926 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

