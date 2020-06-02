Bogle Investment Management L P DE Has $10.78 Million Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Bogle Investment Management L P DE lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 318.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,879 shares during the quarter. West Pharmaceutical Services comprises approximately 1.1% of Bogle Investment Management L P DE’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bogle Investment Management L P DE’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $10,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,461,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,288,234,000 after purchasing an additional 302,380 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,787,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $424,416,000 after buying an additional 53,552 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,410,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $214,797,000 after buying an additional 72,700 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,101,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $165,518,000 after buying an additional 25,769 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 873,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $131,202,000 after buying an additional 43,022 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 14,192 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total transaction of $2,794,404.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,295.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Silji Abraham sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.66, for a total transaction of $100,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,527.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,497 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,566 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WST traded down $1.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.34. 12,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,352. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.32, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.05. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.99 and a fifty-two week high of $221.96.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WST. Bank of America raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

