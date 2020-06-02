Bogle Investment Management L P DE Invests $7.35 Million in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 123,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $7,345,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 18,998 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin purchased 5,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,265.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,534 shares of company stock valued at $604,560. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.88.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,996,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,709,802. The firm has a market cap of $85.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.75. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.37.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

