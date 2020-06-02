Bogle Investment Management L P DE Sells 84,760 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Bogle Investment Management L P DE decreased its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,262 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 84,760 shares during the period. Bogle Investment Management L P DE owned approximately 0.14% of Ciena worth $8,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 605.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after buying an additional 1,072,632 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Ciena by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 363,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,539,000 after purchasing an additional 29,131 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 11,228 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 1,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 88,926 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 82,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,496 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. B. Riley cut shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

In other news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $50,078.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $164,985.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,731 shares of company stock worth $1,390,404 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.27. 95,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,815,435. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $832.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.48 million. Ciena had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

