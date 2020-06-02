Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. operates as a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s products include boots, denim, western shirts, cowboy hats, belts and belt buckles, and western-style jewellery and accessories; and rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denims, and shirts, as well as safety-toe boots, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. It sells its products through bootbarn.com, an e-commerce Website. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Boot Barn has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of BOOT stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,466,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,729. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.37 and its 200 day moving average is $30.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.01 million, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.92.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Boot Barn had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $188.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 2,925.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boot Barn (BOOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.