Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) will post sales of $1.97 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.93 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton posted sales of $1.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full year sales of $8.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.03 billion to $8.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.51 billion to $8.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Booz Allen Hamilton.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.41% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.42.

BAH traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 996,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,623. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $54.37 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.49 and its 200-day moving average is $73.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $156,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 9,873 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 216.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,162,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,710,000 after acquiring an additional 795,075 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $1,076,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.