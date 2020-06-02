BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) EVP Sells $623,635.00 in Stock

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $623,635.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,711.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE BWA traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.26. 2,985,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,706,878. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.36. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $46.60.
BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BWA. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Cfra upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.93.
About BorgWarner
BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.
