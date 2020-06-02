BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) EVP Sells $623,635.00 in Stock

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $623,635.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,711.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE BWA traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.26. 2,985,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,706,878. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.36. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $46.60.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.46%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BWA. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Cfra upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.93.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.