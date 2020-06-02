Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Selkirk Management LLC

Selkirk Management LLC reduced its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 83.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 620,625 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 3.9% of Selkirk Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Selkirk Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 24,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 168,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after acquiring an additional 13,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after buying an additional 52,811 shares in the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $195,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,382.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,005 shares of company stock valued at $2,726,495 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $60.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,083,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,553,888. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $135.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

