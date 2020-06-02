Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,120,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 161,726 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $118,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. grace capital bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 74.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,382.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,005 shares of company stock worth $2,726,495. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $60.21. 8,374,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,553,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

