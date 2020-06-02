Brokerages Anticipate Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to Post $0.36 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Beacon Roofing Supply posted earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $2.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Beacon Roofing Supply.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.08) EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BECN. Northcoast Research lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BECN traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.81. 24,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,993. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.60 and its 200-day moving average is $27.01. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $37.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

