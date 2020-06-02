Brokerages Anticipate B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities analysts expect B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) to report earnings per share of $0.59 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. B&G Foods posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for B&G Foods.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $449.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. B&G Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BGS shares. ValuEngine cut B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on B&G Foods from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on B&G Foods in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. B&G Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

B&G Foods stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.03. 57,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,626. B&G Foods has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 115.85%.

In other B&G Foods news, Director David L. Wenner purchased 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.86 per share, for a total transaction of $231,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 725,282 shares in the company, valued at $8,601,844.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 7,497.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 215,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 68,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

