Brokerages Anticipate Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) to Post $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) has been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Citizens Community Bancorp’s rating score has declined by 19.8% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $9.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Citizens Community Bancorp an industry rank of 153 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CZWI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 10,328 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $7.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,982. The firm has a market cap of $81.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.00. Citizens Community Bancorp has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $12.75.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $16.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 million. Analysts anticipate that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

