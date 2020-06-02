Brokerages Anticipate Pacific City Financial Corporation (NYSE:PCB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.67 Million

Analysts forecast that Pacific City Financial Corporation (NYSE:PCB) will report $17.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pacific City Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.00 million and the lowest is $17.50 million. Pacific City Financial reported sales of $20.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific City Financial will report full-year sales of $74.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $73.40 million to $76.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $73.80 million, with estimates ranging from $73.10 million to $74.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pacific City Financial.

Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $18.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific City Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSE:PCB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,470. Pacific City Financial has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average of $13.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%.

In other news, Director Don Rhee purchased 8,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.32 per share, for a total transaction of $92,201.40. Also, Director Daniel Cho purchased 53,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $457,329.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,683.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 67,418 shares of company stock worth $603,126 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific City Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Pacific City Financial by 190.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 63,697 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pacific City Financial by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 73,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 20,355 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Pacific City Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pacific City Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $353,000.

Pacific City Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses in Southern California. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

