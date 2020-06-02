Brokerages Expect Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) Will Post Earnings of -$2.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) will post earnings per share of ($2.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Adient’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.00). Adient reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 631.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adient will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to $0.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $2.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Adient had a positive return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADNT shares. Cfra dropped their price target on Adient from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Adient from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Buckingham Research upgraded Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Adient from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.91.

In related news, VP Jerome J. Dorlack acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.11 per share, with a total value of $35,397.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,986.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Stafeil acquired 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,371 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,432.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,923 shares of company stock worth $140,419 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 629.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Adient during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Adient by 30.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adient during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Adient during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ADNT traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $18.40. 40,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,289. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average of $18.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Adient has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $29.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 3.58.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

