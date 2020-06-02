Brokerages Expect Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) to post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Athersys’ earnings. Athersys reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athersys will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.22) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Athersys.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATHX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Athersys in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Dawson James restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Athersys in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Athersys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Athersys from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

In other news, insider Laura K. Campbell sold 137,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $525,376.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 561,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,137,429.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura K. Campbell sold 44,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $107,829.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 561,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,823 shares of company stock worth $639,456 over the last quarter. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Athersys by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athersys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Emerald Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athersys during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Athersys by 179.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 41,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 26,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATHX stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.12. 2,147,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,348,455. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78. Athersys has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.76 million, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of -1.66.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

