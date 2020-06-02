Brokerages Expect AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) to report ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for AtriCure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.38). AtriCure reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 258.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($1.32). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.74). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 19.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $53.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AtriCure from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on AtriCure from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on AtriCure from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. AtriCure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

In related news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,261,615. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,169,280. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in AtriCure during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,438,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in AtriCure by 348.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,535,792 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,689 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in AtriCure by 450.5% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 928,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,178,000 after purchasing an additional 759,568 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in AtriCure by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,249,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,626,000 after purchasing an additional 574,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,152,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AtriCure stock traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,016. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $51.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.82 and a 200 day moving average of $36.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -37.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

