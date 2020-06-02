Brokerages Expect Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) will announce ($0.45) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Blue Apron’s earnings. Blue Apron reported earnings of ($0.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blue Apron will report full year earnings of ($4.40) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.99) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Blue Apron.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.23). Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 95.67%. The business had revenue of $101.86 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APRN. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Blue Apron from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Blue Apron from $6.00 to $6.10 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Blue Apron in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.57.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Blue Apron by 310.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 442,442 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blue Apron by 57.1% in the first quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Blue Apron by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Blue Apron during the first quarter worth $2,673,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Blue Apron by 1,262.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 136,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blue Apron stock traded up $2.76 on Tuesday, hitting $12.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,447,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.13. Blue Apron has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $28.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.02. The company has a market capitalization of $126.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of -4.73.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce marketplace that provides cooking tools, utensils, and pantry items. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

