Brokerages Expect FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) to Announce $1.05 Earnings Per Share

Shares of FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given FBL Financial Group an industry rank of 176 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FBL Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sidoti assumed coverage on FBL Financial Group in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded FBL Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

FFG stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.23. 38,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,314. FBL Financial Group has a one year low of $29.01 and a one year high of $65.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.10.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.06). FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $135.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.07 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that FBL Financial Group will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. This is a positive change from FBL Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. FBL Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in FBL Financial Group by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in FBL Financial Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of FBL Financial Group by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of FBL Financial Group by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in FBL Financial Group by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. 28.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBL Financial Group Company Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

