Brokerages Set $1.45 Price Target for Ur Energy Inc (NASDAQ:URG)

Ur Energy Inc (NASDAQ:URG) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $1.45 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Ur Energy an industry rank of 28 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ur Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ URG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.58. 12,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,019. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.52. Ur Energy has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $0.99.

Ur Energy (NASDAQ:URG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million.

About Ur Energy

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

