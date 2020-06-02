Brokerages Set $12.33 Price Target for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $12.33 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.23 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Silvercrest Asset Management Group an industry rank of 174 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

Shares of SAMG stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $11.36. The stock had a trading volume of 17,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,196. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.72. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $14.50.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $28.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.21 million. Research analysts forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.70%.

In other news, CEO Richard R. Hough III purchased 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $49,648.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,624. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Allen Gray purchased 2,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $25,614.96. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,714.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,131 shares of company stock worth $75,999. Company insiders own 11.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 29,548 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,302 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 579,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

