Brokerages Set $40.00 Target Price for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $40.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Mueller Industries an industry rank of 203 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MLI shares. Boenning Scattergood lowered Mueller Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of Mueller Industries stock traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $26.30. 280,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,315. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.35. Mueller Industries has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $34.11.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $602.92 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 4.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mueller Industries will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

In other news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 8,447 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $223,761.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,023 shares in the company, valued at $4,291,989.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mueller Industries by 52.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 17.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

